Man Arrested After Stealing Timber

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 10:10 PM

Man arrested after stealing timber

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a man after stealing timber worth Rs 2,00,000 in the jurisdiction of Kotli Sattain Police Station, informed police spokesman.

During the course of action, Kotli police stopped a suspected vehicle which was loaded with timber.

The driver of the vehicle could not provide any proof of ownership. Taking action police held Naveed Akhtar and recovered timber worth Rs 2,00,000 from his possession.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigation.

SP Saddar appreciated the police team adding that the other accomplices and facilitators must be arrested.

He said that operations against criminals should be continued.

