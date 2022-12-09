UrduPoint.com

Man Arrested Arrested Red-handed While Stealing Cables

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Man arrested arrested red-handed while stealing cables

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :An accused allegedly involved in stealing electric and landline telephone cables was arrested red-handed by Shaheen Force in Defence area on Friday.

According to spokesman for South Zone Police, the accused, identified as Mujahid, was busy cutting cables in Defence area when Shaheen Force personnel caught him.

The police also recovered different cables and cutter from his possession.

A case had been registered and the previous criminal record of the arrested was also being checked. Further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

5 minutes ago
 President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

1 hour ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

4 hours ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.