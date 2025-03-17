Man arrested, drugs recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The police on Monday apprehended a drug peddlers in Chowk Azam, district Layyah and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from his possession.

The police spokesman said a Chowk Azam police team arrested a drug pusher identified as Ashraf and recovered Heroin 2.10 Kgs from his possession.

The police registered a case against the accused and started further prob, he added.

