Man Arrested, Fireworks Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Layyah Feb 14 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th Feb, 2025) Police have arrested a man and recovered a large quantity of fireworks.

Kroar Police Station conducted an operation, leading to the arrest of one Nadeem. A significant quantity of firecrackers, aerial fireworks, and sparkler sticks was recovered from his shop. A case has been registered against the suspect at Kroar Police Station, and legal action has been initiated.

