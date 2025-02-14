Man Arrested, Fireworks Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2025 | 04:50 PM
Layyah Feb 14 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th Feb, 2025) Police have arrested a man and recovered a large quantity of fireworks.
Kroar Police Station conducted an operation, leading to the arrest of one Nadeem. A significant quantity of firecrackers, aerial fireworks, and sparkler sticks was recovered from his shop. A case has been registered against the suspect at Kroar Police Station, and legal action has been initiated.
Recent Stories
RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral
Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024
Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..
World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026
Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..
Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..
President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..
AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man arrested, fireworks recovered6 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur takes action against Parents repeatedly refusing to administer Polio drops to children6 minutes ago
-
Tractor-trolley hits minor girl to death6 minutes ago
-
DC for strict action against profiteers, hoarders16 minutes ago
-
APHC condemns prohibition of ‘Shab-e-Barat’ in Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid16 minutes ago
-
Two arrested in murder, robbery cases16 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police arrest 3 criminals in an encounter16 minutes ago
-
District Administration discusses Billion Tree Plus plantation drive26 minutes ago
-
DC reviews distribution of land under PULSE project26 minutes ago
-
Five suspects held, fireworks recovered26 minutes ago
-
Elements involved for disturbing peace in Baluchistan to be dealt with iron hand: Minister26 minutes ago
-
5 persons injured in road mishap in Hattar26 minutes ago