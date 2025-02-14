Man arrested, fireworks recovered

Layyah Feb 14 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th Feb, 2025) Police have arrested a man and recovered a large quantity of fireworks.

Kroar Police Station conducted an operation, leading to the arrest of one Nadeem. A significant quantity of firecrackers, aerial fireworks, and sparkler sticks was recovered from his shop. A case has been registered against the suspect at Kroar Police Station, and legal action has been initiated.