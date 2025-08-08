Man Arrested For Abusing Child
Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2025 | 08:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Sadiqabad Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly abusing an 11-year-old boy in his neighbour.
According to the case registered in June 2025, the accused had not only abused the child but also threatened him to kill if he told anyone about the incident.
The accused had gone into hiding, however, the police used all means including human intelligence to nab him.
Superintendent of Police Rawal Saad Arshad directed the Sadiqabad Police to prepare a challan against the accused with solid evidence to get him convicted from the court of law.
