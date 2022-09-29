Man arrested for abusing woman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The police here on Thursday arrested the accused for abusing woman in the jurisdiction of Saddar Baroni police station.

According to a police spokesman, on the application of the victim, a case was registered in the police station and the police managed to net the accused namely Toqeer.

Medical examination of the victim was being carried out, he said and informed that the suspect was now in police custody.

He would be presented in the court of law for remand custody.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar Ahmed Zaneer Cheema said the police were pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against violence, abuse and harassment of women and children.