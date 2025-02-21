Man Arrested For Acid Attack On His Ex-wife
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 08:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) A man was arrested on Friday for throwing acid at her ex-wife. The woman was on a bike with her father when the accused sprayed acid on her. The accused ran away from the spot, however the report was received at rescue 1122.
According to spokesman 1122 service Muhammad Usman, the emergency crew rushed to the spot on Chakri Road on Friday morning, and shifted the victim and her father to the hospital after administering first aid.
Central Police Office (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani took notice of the incident of acid attack and sought report from Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar along with the order for immediate arrest of the accused.
The police arrested the accused.
According to the police spokesman, the Dhamyal police took immediate action and arrested the woman’s ex-husband Muhammad Riaz. The initial investigations revealed that the woman had divorced her ex-husband, which seems to be a result of personal enmity. Investigations have been carried out from all angles of the incident.
The CPO appreciating the successful action by the police, reiterated that crimes against women, especially acid attacks, are unacceptable and the perpetrators will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.
