Man Arrested For Aerial Firing During Wedding

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2023 | 06:29 PM

Dera police arrested the accused for aerial firing during a wedding in the limits of Cantt police station on Saturday

During a wedding ceremony in Dera city last night, aerial firing caused panic among the citizens. District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani took notice of the incident and sought a report from SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan.

Following the directions of DPO Dera, SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan, along with SHO Gul Sher Khan and the police team, took immediate action and raided the various areas.

During the raid, the accused was arrested for aerial firing carried out in jubilation during a wedding ceremony.

The accused arrested was identified as Tahir, the son of Haji Mumtaz, a resident of Gilani town.

SDPO City Muhammad Adnan said that Dera district police will not allow aerial firing under any circumstances, and operations against such criminal elements will continue. The other people who were involved in the aerial firing last night will also be in police custody soon.

Meanwhile, police registered the case against the accused involved in the aerial firing incidents and started further investigation.

