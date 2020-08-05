Man arrested for aerial firing near parliament

Islamabad police on Wednesday arrested a person for his involvement in aerial firing outside the Parliament and recovered weapon from him, police said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Islamabad police on Wednesday arrested a person for his involvement in aerial firing outside the Parliament and recovered weapon from him, police said.

The nabbed person has been identified as Najeeb s/o Zahir Khan resident of Jangu while police recovered one SMG, nine empty and one live cartridge from him.

Further investigation is underway into matter.

However, the IGP Islamabad took notice of the incident and suspended the Station House Officer of Secretariat police station. SP (City) and SDPO have been asked to explain their position about the incident.

Two teams headed by SSP (CTD) and SP (Investigation) have been constituted which would report to IGP Islamabad and DIG (Operations) within 24 hours.