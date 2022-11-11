Man arrested for alleged involvement in murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Quetta police on Friday arrested a man allegedly involved in a murder case and recovered a pistol from his possession.

According to police, that a few days back, a dead body of one Sahir Ali was found in Hana area of Quetta.

Later, the wife of the deceased registered a case against unknown persons.

On the directives of DIG Quetta Police Azfar Maisar, police launched a probe and after getting substantial evidence arrested the accused Jan Ali for his alleged involvement in the killing of Shair Ali.