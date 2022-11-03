Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, setting her on fire

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2022) The police on Thursday arrested a man who allegedly raped his mother in law and set her fine in the provincial capital.

The man allegedly raped his mother in law and set on fire after she refused to accept his marriage proposal.

The survivor, 40, told the police that his son-in-law wanted to marry her and he assaulted her when she refused to do so.

The victim was later shifted to Mayo Hospital for medical treatment as she suffered serious burn injuries.

Police said that further investigation of the matter was underway.