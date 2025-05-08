Man Arrested For Anti-Institution Remarks
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 10:30 AM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Police arrested a man accused of making defamatory statements against state institutions and threatening a citizen with a weapon here in Bet Mir Hazar Khan.
Police said on Thursday, the accused, Muhammad Asim, son of Sarfraz, was reportedly making propaganda and offensive remarks against national institutions while sitting at Madni Medical Store.
The complainant, Junaid Ahmed, son of Amanullah, stated that when he arrived at the store to purchase medicine and attempted to stop Asim from his actions, the accused became enraged and brandished a pistol, issuing threats.
Upon receiving the report, Station House Officer (SHO) of Bet Mir Hazar Khan took prompt action and arrested the suspect on the spot.
A case was registered against him under Sections 504 and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of Junaid Ahmed.
