Man arrested for assaulting 10-year-old girl

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) In a swift and decisive operation, police from City Police Station, Layyah, arrested an accused of assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

According to police sources, the suspect, identified as Yaqub, was taken into custody following an immediate response. The accused has been detained as further legal proceedings are initiated.

Authorities emphasized their commitment to ensuring justice for the victim and her family, reaffirming their stance against such heinous crimes.

The incident has sparked outrage among the local community, with calls for strict punishment for the accused. Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to help protect vulnerable members of society.