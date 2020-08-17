UrduPoint.com
Man Arrested For Assaulting 5-year Girl

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

Man arrested for assaulting 5-year girl

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Monday arresting a man for attempting to assault a five-year old girl.

According to Police Station Cantt, accused Shahzeb was taken into custody on the complaint of the victim's mother.

When contacted, Station House Officer Cantt Raja Aizaz Azeem said the police would produce the accused before a court of law for obtaining his physical remand for investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

