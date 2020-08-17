Man arrested for assaulting 5-year girl

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Monday arresting a man for attempting to assault a five-year old girl.

According to Police Station Cantt, accused Shahzeb was taken into custody on the complaint of the victim's mother.

When contacted, Station House Officer Cantt Raja Aizaz Azeem said the police would produce the accused before a court of law for obtaining his physical remand for investigation.