Man Arrested For Assaulting A Boy In Attock
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 07:01 PM
Police on Friday arrested a man who attempted to assault a 13 years old boy in Wesa village, in the limits of Rango Police station
The boy who was going to offer prayer at a local mosque, who was taken by accused identified as Wasif where he tried to assault him but foiled by another resident living nearby, when he voiced alarm.
Police on the complaint of the father of the victim, registered a case against the accused and arrested him.
