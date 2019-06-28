Man arrested for assaulting a boy in Attock

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : Police on Friday arrested a man who attempted to assault a 13 years old boy in Wesa village, in the limits of Rango Police station.

The boy who was going to offer prayer at a local mosque, who was taken by accused identified as Wasif where he tried to assault him but foiled by another resident living nearby, when he voiced alarm.

Police on the complaint of the father of the victim, registered a case against the accused and arrested him.

