Man Arrested For 'assaulting Daughter'

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 10:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Sialkot’s Rangpura police have arrested a man accused of assaulted his 18-year-old daughter in the Irshadpura area.

According to police spokesperson, Najma Bibi, a resident of Mohallah Irshadpura of Rangpura Police Station, filed a complaint that her 18-year-old niece was allegedly assaulted by her father Gulshan Iqbal at home.

The police registered a case and arrested the accused.

