Man Arrested For Assaulting Two Minor Girls

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 08:31 PM

Man arrested for assaulting two minor girls

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :The Sandal Bar police have arrested a man on the charge of assaulting two minor girls sexually in Chak No 59-JB.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that a video clip went viral on the social media showing a man assaulting two minor girls sexually in a mosque.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad took notice and directed the police to arrest the accused immediately.

The police traced the man, later identified as Muhammad Zahid, son of Sarwar Arain, of Midh Balichan Shahkot district Nankana Sahib, and arrested him. The man had been working as the Imam Masjid in a local mosque.

The police registered a case under sections 376, 511 and 295 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of police officer Inspector Abdul Hameed after parents of the girls showed reluctance to lodge a case.

