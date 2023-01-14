UrduPoint.com

Man Arrested For Assaulting Wife

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2023 | 03:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :The Bahawalpur police have traced out and arrested a man whose video got viral on social media, showing him beating a woman in a bazaar.

The Bahawalpur police spokesman said that a passersby had recorded the incident in his mobile phone.

"Soon after receiving information about the video, the police conducted investigation into the incident and traced out the person and arrested him," the spokesman said.

He further said that the accused arrested was identified as Altaf and the victim was his (Altaf's) wife. "Intial investigation has revealed that Altaf is habitual of beating his wife", the spokesman added.

The police have registered a case against him and started further investigation.

