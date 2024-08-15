Open Menu

Man Arrested For Assaulting Wife

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Man arrested for assaulting wife

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) A man was arrested for assaulting his wife.

According to details, a call was received from the Millat Park area regarding an assault on a woman. The woman sustained a severe head injury and lost consciousness due to the assault by her husband and her in-laws.

The woman's sister informed the Virtual Women Police Station about the incident, which sent the police to the location. The police shifted the injured woman to a hospital and arrested husband and his brother.

A spokesperson said that the Safe City Virtual Women Police Station was striving for protection of women. Women could contact the police through the Women Safety App, dialing 15, or through chat.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Wife Man Women From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

13 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

13 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

13 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

13 hours ago
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

13 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

13 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

14 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

14 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

14 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan