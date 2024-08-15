Man arrested for assaulting wife

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) A man was arrested for assaulting his wife.

According to details, a call was received from the Millat Park area regarding an assault on a woman. The woman sustained a severe head injury and lost consciousness due to the assault by her husband and her in-laws.

The woman's sister informed the Virtual Women Police Station about the incident, which sent the police to the location. The police shifted the injured woman to a hospital and arrested husband and his brother.

A spokesperson said that the Safe City Virtual Women Police Station was striving for protection of women. Women could contact the police through the Women Safety App, dialing 15, or through chat.