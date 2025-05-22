Man Arrested For Assaulting Wife, Mother-in-law
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 10:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The police have arrested a man on alleged charges of assaulting his wife and mother-in-law over domestic dispute.
Police spokesman said here on Thursday that SHO Women police station Madiha Irshad received a complaint that one Faraz Sultan with the assistance of his sisters assaulted his wife and mother-in-law.
Therefore, the SHO launched an immediate operation and apprehended the accused.
A formal case has also been registered against Faraz Sultan while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.
