Man Arrested For Assaulting Wife, Mother-in-law

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Man arrested for assaulting wife, mother-in-law

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The police have arrested a man on alleged charges of assaulting his wife and mother-in-law over domestic dispute.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that SHO Women police station Madiha Irshad received a complaint that one Faraz Sultan with the assistance of his sisters assaulted his wife and mother-in-law.

Therefore, the SHO launched an immediate operation and apprehended the accused.

A formal case has also been registered against Faraz Sultan while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.

