Open Menu

Man Arrested For Assaulting Woman

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Man arrested for assaulting woman

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) A poultry shop owner has been arrested by police for allegedly assaulted a woman in Attock, on Tuesday.

The victim reported to the police that she traveled from Sheenbagh to Attock to search for rental properties.

She reported that Javed Afghani took her to a vacant house under the pretense of showing her a rental property, where she claims to have been assaulted.

Following the incident, police took the woman to the district headquarters hospital for medical examination which confirmed the assault.

A case has been registered and an investigation underway.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Attock Women From

Recent Stories

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

2 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

5 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

5 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

7 hours ago
 PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

8 hours ago
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

8 hours ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

9 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

10 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan