Man Arrested For Assaulting Woman
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) A poultry shop owner has been arrested by police for allegedly assaulted a woman in Attock, on Tuesday.
The victim reported to the police that she traveled from Sheenbagh to Attock to search for rental properties.
She reported that Javed Afghani took her to a vacant house under the pretense of showing her a rental property, where she claims to have been assaulted.
Following the incident, police took the woman to the district headquarters hospital for medical examination which confirmed the assault.
A case has been registered and an investigation underway.
