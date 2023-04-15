UrduPoint.com

Man Arrested For Attacking Polio Team

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Man arrested for attacking polio team

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) ::All members of the anti-polio vaccination team were left safe when a man from the village of Kulan Khandar attacked the team on Saturday.

District police officer Ehsan Shah, speaking to local journalists, said a neurotic man had attacked members who administered anti-polio drops to children.

However, the police jawans repelled the attacker in retaliatory fire and stopped him at the scene.

The arrested attacker was sent to Qazi Medical Complex Nowshera while further investigation was underway.

He mentioned that the incident was not a terrorist attack.

More Stories From Pakistan

