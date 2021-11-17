Man arrested for attempting rape to 12-year old boy

The Rawalpindi police on Wednesday arrested one accused who tried to rape a 12-year old boy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi police on Wednesday arrested one accused who tried to rape a 12-year old boy.

According to the police spokesman, the victim's father had registered a complaint with Police station Naseerabad that the accused Waseem took my child to his house and misbehaved and tried to rape him.

The Naseerabad police team, on the complaint of the victim's father, traced the accused within 24 hours and arrested him.

A case has been registered against the accused and would be challanad with solid evidence before the court, he added.

The SP Potohar said that incidents like violence and abuse against women and children would not be tolerated at any cost.