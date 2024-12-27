Man Arrested For Attempting To Assault Woman
December 27, 2024
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Police on Friday arrested a suspect for allegedly attempting to assault a married woman in her house in Kot Fateh Khan in the limits of Fatehjang police station.
Allahdad has reported to Police that his married daughter was alone at her house when Tariq Yaqub- a native of the same area entered in to the house by scaling wall and attempted to sexually assault her.
The suspect managed to escape when she voiced alarm. Later Police traced the suspect and send him behind the bars.
