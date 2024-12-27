Open Menu

Man Arrested For Attempting To Assault Woman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Man arrested for attempting to assault woman

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Police on Friday arrested a suspect for allegedly attempting to assault a married woman in her house in Kot Fateh Khan in the limits of Fatehjang police station.

Allahdad has reported to Police that his married daughter was alone at her house when Tariq Yaqub- a native of the same area entered in to the house by scaling wall and attempted to sexually assault her.

The suspect managed to escape when she voiced alarm. Later Police traced the suspect and send him behind the bars.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Married Same Women

Recent Stories

GDRFA Dubai celebrates the workforce with New Year ..

GDRFA Dubai celebrates the workforce with New Year's festivities for Dubai's wor ..

3 hours ago
 PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terroris ..

PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil

5 hours ago
 First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 r ..

First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan

5 hours ago
 No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’ ..

No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR

6 hours ago
 Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Co ..

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama

8 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

8 hours ago
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebratio ..

Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!

8 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth A ..

Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion

10 hours ago
 China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

11 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

12 hours ago
 Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan