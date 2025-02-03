Man Arrested For Attempting To Travel Abroad On Fake Documents
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 01:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration conducted an operation
at the Sialkot Airport, arresting a passenger attempting to travel abroad using fake
travel documents.
A spokesperson for the FIA said the accused had been identified as Arsalan Ahmad
who had obtained fake South African travel documents from an agent named
Khan for Rs2 million.
He had been handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Gujranwala
for further action.
