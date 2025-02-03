Open Menu

Man Arrested For Attempting To Travel Abroad On Fake Documents

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 01:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration conducted an operation

at the Sialkot Airport, arresting a passenger attempting to travel abroad using fake

travel documents.

A spokesperson for the FIA said the accused had been identified as Arsalan Ahmad

who had obtained fake South African travel documents from an agent named

Khan for Rs2 million.

He had been handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Gujranwala

for further action.

