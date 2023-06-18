Man arrested for beating, torturing transgender

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested man for brutally beating and torturing a transgender in the jurisdiction of Banni police station here on Sunday.

According to the police spokesman, the accused Faisal after brutally torturing the transgender, fled away from the scene.

The victim transgender filed an application that her neighbor Faisal was threatening to extort money from her.

When the money was not received, the accused attacked her legs and arms with an iron rod. On the request of the transgender, the Banni Police registered a case and arrested the accused Faisal.