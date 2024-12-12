Man arrested for beating wife, children

A man allegedly involved in domestic violence was arrested through the Virtual Women's Police Station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A man allegedly involved in domestic violence was arrested through the Virtual Women's Police Station.

According to the Safe Cities Authority officials, the woman called 15 and filed a complaint that her husband was committing the worst violence against her and her children.

The woman said that her husband was torturing her children and also destroying household goods. Fed up with her husband's daily beatings, the woman sought police help.

The Virtual Women's Police Station immediately dispatched police to the scene. A case was registered against the husband and he was taken into custody.

According to the authorities, women could contact the Virtual Women's Police Station by calling 15 immediately in any emergency.