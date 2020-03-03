UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Arrested For Blackmailing Former Bannu Varsity VC

Muhammad Irfan 42 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 12:51 PM

Man arrested for blackmailing former Bannu varsity VC

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested an accused involved in blackmailing of former vice chancellor of Bannu University

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested an accused involved in blackmailing of former vice chancellor of Bannu University.

The FIA official said on Tuesday the accused named Johar Ejaz used to blackmail former VC of Bannu University for obtaining the post of university registrar and demanded an amount of Rs3 million.

Over refusal of the demand the accused had also posted a video of the former VC on social media.

The former VC contacted FIA for an action against the blackmailer upon which a team of FIA arrested the accused and confiscated his cell phone and data for investigation.

Related Topics

Bannu Social Media Federal Investigation Agency Post Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan-Thailand ICC Women’s T20 World Cup matc ..

11 minutes ago

Rouhani Invites Putin to Astana Three Summit in Ir ..

8 minutes ago

Novosibirsk-Moscow Flight Lands in Perm Over 'Bomb ..

8 minutes ago

Famine in Yemen Averted After Massive Aid Shipment ..

12 minutes ago

Above-average temperatures likely around the World ..

8 minutes ago

Australia cuts rates to record low on virus fears

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.