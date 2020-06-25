Man arrested for bogus call to Rescue 15

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a man for making obnoxious call of kidnap for ransom.

The police spokesman said Muhammad Asad called Rescue 15 and informed that some unknown people had kidnapped his mother for ransom and fled away from the scene.

On information, the Airport police reached the spot and investigated the incident. However, during interrogation, it came into light that his mother went to village her own will and call was bogus. Later, the police arrested him and started investigation.