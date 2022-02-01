UrduPoint.com

Man Arrested For Burning His Wife

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 04:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Madina Town police have arrested a man for allegedly burning his wife over a domestic dispute.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that Muhammad Siddique, son of Ameer Ahmad, allegedly sprinkled kerosene oil on his wife Saba Bibi after a quarrel and set her on fire.

As a result, the mother of two received serious burn injuries and was shifted to a hospital. Doctors said her condition was critical.

The police arrested the accused and started investigation after registering a case vide FIR No 208/22 on the complaint of Muhammad Younus, father of the victim.

