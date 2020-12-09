Man arrested for carrying illegal weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Chuntra Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a man for carrying illegal weapons, informed police spokesman.

He said, on the directives of City Police Officer (CP0) Muhammad Ahsan Younis, police were keeping vigilant eye on the suspicious activities in the area, acting on a tip off, a team under the supervision of SHO Police Station Chuntra have arrested a man identified as Kamran Nawaz.

Police also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from his possession.