Man arrested for charging parking fee illegally

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :A squad of Multan Metropolitan Corporation got a man arrested on charging parking fee illegally at Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology.

The arrest was made in the wake of crackdown launched against illegal parking stands on the orders of commissioner Multan Amir Khatak, according to an official release.

Action was being taken against those who did not shun their illegal practices despite warnings.