Man arrested for corruption in Faisalabad

Anti-corruption team arrested a man for accepting bribe in district Chiniot

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) -:Anti-corruption team arrested a man for accepting bribe in district Chiniot.

According to official source, a complainant Muhammad Mumtaz r/o Chiniot in his application given to Director Anti-corruption submitted that Patwari Aftab Ahmed was demanding Rs 10,000 from him against transferring of land.

Assistant Director Muhammad Younus in the supervision of Judicial Magistrate conducted raid and arrested the official red handed and recovered Currency note from him.

Case was registered against accused.