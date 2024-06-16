HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) A donkey's private parts and a leg has allegedly been amputated by its owner near Cattle Colony in the limits of Seri police station here on Sunday.

According to the police spokesman, the police had also received a video of the animal showing it in extreme pain after the amputation.

He told that SSP Hyderabad Farrukh Ali Lanjar took notice of the incident after which the Seri police apprehended the donkey's owner Mir Hassan Rind. He was later booked in a FIR under section 429 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the state's complaint by Sub Inspector Arsalan Lateef Channa.