Man Arrested For Defrauding Woman Of Rs 5m On Pretext Of Govt Job
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 08:09 PM
Police have arrested a suspect accused of defrauding a physically disabled man and his student daughter of Rs 5.4 million under the false promise of securing a government job
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Police have arrested a suspect accused of defrauding a physically disabled man and his student daughter of Rs 5.4 million under the false promise of securing a government job.
The suspect was taken into custody from the Sanawan area, and police recovered Rs 900,000 in cash along with cheques worth Rs 4.5 million, which have been returned to the victim.
According to a police spokesperson, the incident came to light on April 5 after a video went viral on social media. In the video, the young woman alleged that the accused, Majid, had promised to help her get recruited into the police force.
In return, he took Rs 900,000 in cash and two cheques amounting to Rs 4.5 million from her.
District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh, Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan, took immediate notice of the matter and ordered swift action. Following his directive, the Sanawan Police arrested the suspect and recovered the said amount.
The recovered cash and cheques have been handed over to the victim, Nadia, and her father. The police further revealed that the suspect was also blackmailing the girl, threatening to implicate her in a fake cheque fraud case.
A formal case has been registered at Sanawan Police Station, and further investigation is underway.
Recent Stories
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight17 minutes ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package17 minutes ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik27 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP27 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured27 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan27 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad27 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners27 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee concludes two-day session on Housing and Works in Peshawar27 minutes ago
-
PMD predicts significant rise in temperatures nationwide37 minutes ago
-
Drug rehabilitation awareness program to be held in Borstal Jail on Saturday37 minutes ago
-
DIG directs SSPs to act against organized crimes, narcotics37 minutes ago