Man Arrested For Defrauding Woman Of Rs 5m On Pretext Of Govt Job

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 08:09 PM

Police have arrested a suspect accused of defrauding a physically disabled man and his student daughter of Rs 5.4 million under the false promise of securing a government job

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Police have arrested a suspect accused of defrauding a physically disabled man and his student daughter of Rs 5.4 million under the false promise of securing a government job.

The suspect was taken into custody from the Sanawan area, and police recovered Rs 900,000 in cash along with cheques worth Rs 4.5 million, which have been returned to the victim.

According to a police spokesperson, the incident came to light on April 5 after a video went viral on social media. In the video, the young woman alleged that the accused, Majid, had promised to help her get recruited into the police force.

In return, he took Rs 900,000 in cash and two cheques amounting to Rs 4.5 million from her.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh, Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan, took immediate notice of the matter and ordered swift action. Following his directive, the Sanawan Police arrested the suspect and recovered the said amount.

The recovered cash and cheques have been handed over to the victim, Nadia, and her father. The police further revealed that the suspect was also blackmailing the girl, threatening to implicate her in a fake cheque fraud case.

A formal case has been registered at Sanawan Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

