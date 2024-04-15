Man Arrested For Displaying Arms On Social Media
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Police have arrested a man for displaying arms on social media in the jurisdiction of Jatali police station here on Monday.
According to police spokesman, the arrest of suspect identified as Naqash, came after concerns were raised about the dissemination of weapon-related content, causing fear and panic among the public.
SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar said the accused will face strict action adding that this is clear message that those who use social media platforms to spread fear and terror will be held accountable. The recovery of a Kalashnikov and bullets underscores the seriousness of the offense, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM directs for vital measures to reduce power price per unit for common man21 minutes ago
-
Health department to set up medical camps in flood affected areas21 minutes ago
-
Eight arrested for selling Roti, Naan at high price31 minutes ago
-
CM condoles loss of lives in Kallar Kahar accident31 minutes ago
-
Irrigation deptt reports high level flood in river Swat, Panjkora31 minutes ago
-
Police conducted search operation, 185 suspects questioned31 minutes ago
-
CM visits Govt Girls High School Murree, reviews arrangements31 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle lifter gang busted, two held31 minutes ago
-
Capital embraces normalcy after natives return41 minutes ago
-
CM sets up emergency flood control room41 minutes ago
-
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder51 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast more rains-wind/thunderstorm during this week with occasional gaps51 minutes ago