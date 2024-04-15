Open Menu

Man Arrested For Displaying Arms On Social Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Man arrested for displaying arms on social media

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Police have arrested a man for displaying arms on social media in the jurisdiction of Jatali police station here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, the arrest of suspect identified as Naqash, came after concerns were raised about the dissemination of weapon-related content, causing fear and panic among the public.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar said the accused will face strict action adding that this is clear message that those who use social media platforms to spread fear and terror will be held accountable. The recovery of a Kalashnikov and bullets underscores the seriousness of the offense, he concluded.

