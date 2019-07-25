Man arrested for displaying firearms on social media

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Police have arrested Zafar Superi, an alleged gangster, for showing firearms on social media, police said here on Thursday.

According to details, another man identified as Asad Namberdar, who was accused in the provincial law minister Raja Bashart's nephew's murder case, quarreled with a rickshaw driver.

Asad pointed a gun at him with murder intent, the police said adding that RA Bazar police arrested him for that act.

Soon after the incident, a man named Zafar Supari also came to the police station to get Asad released.

Asad Numberdar had also been a Union Council chairman.

Zafar Supari was also wanted by police for showing illegal firearms on social media. According to police he also had relations with top 20 criminals of Rawalpindi.

CPO Faisal Rana commended the performance of Superintendent of Police, Potohar and his team, saying Rawalpindi Police were striving for the supremacy of the law, in accordance with the vision of Punjab chief minister and on the directives of inspector general of police.