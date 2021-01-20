Man arrested for doing illegal hundi/hawala business

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal investigation Agency (FIA) Bahawalpur arrested a man involved in illegal business of hundi/hawala and unauthorized foreign Currency exchange.

According to FIA spokesman, the team conducted a raid and arrested the accused namely Muhammad Hashim resident of Bahawalpur and recovered 500 Saudi Rayal, Rs 45000 and mobile phones having different contacts for illegal business of hundi/hawala.

A case has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway.