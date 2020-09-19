Man Arrested For Exhibiting Weapon On Social Media
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 09:24 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a man for exhibiting weapon on social media.
Ansar Abbas Hiraj, 28, r/o Sultan Colony posed his image on social media exhibiting weapon. Police Station Sanawan taking immediate action and arrested the accused from his home.