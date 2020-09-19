UrduPoint.com
Man Arrested For Exhibiting Weapon On Social Media

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 09:24 PM

Man arrested for exhibiting weapon on social media

Police claimed to have arrested a man for exhibiting weapon on social media

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a man for exhibiting weapon on social media.

Ansar Abbas Hiraj, 28, r/o Sultan Colony posed his image on social media exhibiting weapon. Police Station Sanawan taking immediate action and arrested the accused from his home.

