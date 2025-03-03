Man Arrested For Fake Call
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 03:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The police claimed to have arrested a man for a fake dacoity call
on the Rescue 15.
A police spokesman said on Monday that Iqbal Nawaz called the Rescue 15 by informing
that the unidentified bandits had snatched cash and other valuable items from him at gunpoint.
When a team of Balochni police reached the spot and investigated the incident, it found that the
call was bogus.
To which, the police arrested the accused and locked him behind bars after
registering a case.
