Man arrested for fake call

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The police claimed to have arrested a man for a fake dacoity call

on the Rescue 15.

A police spokesman said on Monday that Iqbal Nawaz called the Rescue 15 by informing

that the unidentified bandits had snatched cash and other valuable items from him at gunpoint.

When a team of Balochni police reached the spot and investigated the incident, it found that the

call was bogus.

To which, the police arrested the accused and locked him behind bars after

registering a case.