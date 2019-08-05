Man arrested for fake call to Rescue 15 in Faisalabad

Saddar Tandlianwala police arrested a man on the charge of bogus dacoity call to Rescue 15

FAISALABAD -:Saddar Tandlianwala police arrested a man on the charge of bogus dacoity call to Rescue 15.

Police said Monday that Waris Ali resident of Mauza Alam Shah called to Rescue 15 and informed that the dacoits have snatched Rs35,000 from him at gunpoint.

When a team of the area police station reached at the spot and investigated the incident and found it bogus.The team arrested the caller and locked him behind the bars.

Police registered a case against the caller under 25-D of Telegraph Act and started further investigation into the case.