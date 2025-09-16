Man Arrested For Fake Emergency Call 15 Led To Firing, Injuring Four
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Ganjmandi Police have successfully apprehended a man who placed a false emergency call 15 reporting a firing incident resulting in injuries to four people.
According to police spokesman, the individual, described as a wanted criminal August 2024 made a bogus call to the emergency helpline 15, falsely claiming that four people were injured due to firing.
Ganjmandi Police immediately rushed to the scene and find out that no such incident occured.
Further investigation revealed that the caller’s number was switched off.
Utilizing all available resources, the Ganjmandi Police launched a thorough probe and ultimately arrested the individual responsible for the hoax.
SP Rawal Saad Arshad emphasized the importance of the emergency service number stating, “15 is a vital facility designed for public safety and emergency response.
Any misuse of this service not only wastes police resources but also endangers lives by potentially delaying assistance to genuine emergencies.”
strict legal action will be taken against anyone found misusing the emergency helpline 15, he added.
