Man arrested for fake robbery call

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Ghulam Muhammad Abad police have arrested a man on charges of a fake robbery call to Rescue 15.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Sharif had made a call to Rescue 15 and sought police help, contending that bandits had taken away his car.

However, when a police team reached the spot and investigated, it found the real incident was a monetary dispute.

Therefore, the police arrested the caller and locked him behind bars after registering a case.