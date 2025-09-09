Open Menu

Man Arrested For Fraudulently Contracting Second Marriage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Man arrested for fraudulently contracting second marriage

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Women Police have arrested a man on charges of fraudulently contracting a second marriage by deceiving a woman.

According to a police spokesperson on Tuesday, the accused, Muhammad Saleem, a resident of Rachna Town, Sitiana Road, had been married for 12 years and is the father of two.

Despite his existing marriage, Saleem allegedly misled a woman named Hafsa Hamid, a resident of Chak No. 122-JB, by falsely claiming to be unmarried. Under this pretense, he contracted a second marriage with her.

The complainant further alleged that the accused unlawfully took possession of 10 tolas of gold that had been given to her as Haq Mehar.

Following the complaint, the Women Police registered a case, and SHO Inspector Madiha Irshad arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway, the police spokesperson added.

Recent Stories

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

1 hour ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

3 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

3 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

4 hours ago
 Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

4 hours ago
 Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

8 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

16 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

16 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

16 hours ago
 LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan