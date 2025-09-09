Man arrested for fraudulently contracting second marriage

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Women Police have arrested a man on charges of fraudulently contracting a second marriage by deceiving a woman.

According to a police spokesperson on Tuesday, the accused, Muhammad Saleem, a resident of Rachna Town, Sitiana Road, had been married for 12 years and is the father of two.

Despite his existing marriage, Saleem allegedly misled a woman named Hafsa Hamid, a resident of Chak No. 122-JB, by falsely claiming to be unmarried. Under this pretense, he contracted a second marriage with her.

The complainant further alleged that the accused unlawfully took possession of 10 tolas of gold that had been given to her as Haq Mehar.

Following the complaint, the Women Police registered a case, and SHO Inspector Madiha Irshad arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway, the police spokesperson added.