Man arrested for harassing lady doctor

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) : Oct 07 (APP):Mirpur City Police on Wednesday arrested Arsalan Zia, son of former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Muhammad Ibrahim Zia on the charges of allegedly blackmailing, harassing and insulting a lady doctor.

According to the police, the accused wanted to marry the lady doctor since her student life in Muzaffarabad Medical College for the last two years. However, the victim had always declined his proposal.

The accused Arsalan Zia, also a serving senior IT officer in a superior judiciary, was booked after a case was registered at the City Police Station Mirpur.