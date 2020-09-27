Man arrested for harassing lady polio worker

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a man for harassing lady polio worker and uttering derogatory remarks towards the lady, informed police spokesman here on Sunday.

Lady Polio Worker requested Westridge Police Station that Mir Abdul Rehman made obscene gestures and uttered obscene phrases while on polio duty, on which Westridge Police registered a case.

City Police officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas directed officials to ensure complete security to polio workers for smooth vaccination of kids during ongoing drive.

The CPO advised parents not to comprise health of their kids and future adding that they should not show any negligence in this regard.