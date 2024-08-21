Man arrested for harassing woman

A man has been arrested for harassing a woman on road in Sabzazar area of the city

According to details, a woman contacted the Virtual Women Police Station through the "chat feature" of the women safety app.

She reported that an unidentified man was following her daily on a motorcycle on her was to her office. The Virtual Women Police Station identified the suspect and sent a police party to the scene. The police party later arrested the suspect.

According to the Safe Cities spokesperson, the harasser was released after he offered a written apology and committing not to repeat such acts in future.