Man Arrested For Harassing Woman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Virtual Women's Police Station on Friday took action and arrested a suspect who tried to harass a woman in Bahawalpur.

According to the Safe Cities spokesperson, the accused managed to escape from the scene when the woman raised her voice. A citizen reported the incident to the Virtual Women's Police Station.

The Virtual Women's Police Station immediately sent the relevant police to the scene. The police took immediate action and obtained information from the victim. The police identified the accused and arrested him within a few hours.

According to the spokesperson, a case has been registered against the accused and legal action has been initiated.

The spokesperson said that in case of any emergency, women should immediately call 15 and press 2 to contact the Virtual Women's Police Station.

