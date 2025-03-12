Man Arrested For Harassing Woman
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Safe City Authority's Virtual Women’s Police Station arrested a suspect involved in harassing a woman in Lahore.
The emergency helpline 15 received a call in which the caller reported that a man was harassing and disturbing a woman, who was waiting for a bus, making inappropriate gestures.
Upon receiving the call, the Virtual Women’s Police Station dispatched a police team to the scene. The police took prompt action and apprehended the suspect red-handed.
According to further details, the woman was waiting at the bus stop to go to her office when the young man began harassing her with inappropriate gestures.
Initial investigations revealed that the suspect had been involved in similar incidents before. The police have registered a case against the suspect and initiated legal proceedings.
Women in any difficult or distressing situation are encouraged to dial 15 immediately and press "2", or contact the Virtual Women’s Police Station through the Women’s Safety App for assistance.
