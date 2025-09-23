Open Menu

Man Arrested For Harassing Woman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Man arrested for harassing woman

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) arrested a man for harassing and blackmailing a woman from Bahawalnagar.

According to NCCIA officials, the suspect—Raza Hayat, a resident of Bahawalpur and Khanewal—was accused by the complainant, Zainat-un-Nisa, of sending threatening messages via WhatsApp, making indecent demands, and attempting to leak objectionable photos and videos.

During the raid, authorities seized a mobile phone containing explicit material, including chats and videos. The accused confessed to the crime during interrogation. A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

Recent Stories

vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a Ne ..

Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery

16 minutes ago
 ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO sub ..

ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM

44 minutes ago
 Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to acce ..

Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation

44 minutes ago
 UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mic ..

UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off

48 minutes ago
 Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing ge ..

Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi

56 minutes ago
 Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to wo ..

Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to women

1 hour ago
TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agre ..

TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab P ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

2 hours ago
 UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti ..

Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan