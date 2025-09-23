Man Arrested For Harassing Woman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) arrested a man for harassing and blackmailing a woman from Bahawalnagar.
According to NCCIA officials, the suspect—Raza Hayat, a resident of Bahawalpur and Khanewal—was accused by the complainant, Zainat-un-Nisa, of sending threatening messages via WhatsApp, making indecent demands, and attempting to leak objectionable photos and videos.
During the raid, authorities seized a mobile phone containing explicit material, including chats and videos. The accused confessed to the crime during interrogation. A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.
